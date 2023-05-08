Girlfriend, 23, arrested after boyfriend stabbed to death in Dublin

A 23-year-old woman had been arrested after a man she was in a "dating relationship" with was found stabbed to death, Dublin police said.

Crystal Espinoza was taken to Santa Rita Jail with no bail on suspicion of domestic assault and homicide, Capt. Gurvinder Gosal said.

Officers were called out on Friday about 9 p.m. to the 5400 block of Campbell Lane.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found an unresponsive man, who had been stabbed and injured with blunt-force trauma, Gosal said.

Espinoza was detained on scene.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

No further details were released.