Glide serves up Thanksgiving meals and music for those in need

Some last-minute Thanksgiving preparations are underway at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.

Hundreds of volunteers, including Mayor London Breed, will help put together free meals for the homeless and others in need.

Later Thursday morning, the dining room will be packed with volunteers carving turkey, cutting vegetables, and preparing meals to feed more than 1,000 people.

Glide had been serving community meals for more than 50 years and Thanksgiving kicks off a monthlong series of holiday events.

The Salvation Army is also holding its annual Thanksgiving meal delivery program.

Hundreds of volunteers will deliver 4,000 Thanksgiving meals throughout the morning.

Volunteers prepare food at Glice Memorial Church in San Francisco.

