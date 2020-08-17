Expand / Collapse search

Golden Gate Field records 18th racehorse death of 2020

By Kiley Russell
ALBANY, Calif. - A 4-year-old gelding died at Golden Gate Fields last week, 
according to state officials. 

State records show that Galaxy Master didn't die during a race or 
in training. The horse's death on Aug. 13 is listed as "other" in the 
California Horse Racing Board's online database, meaning the cause could have been an illness or a "non-exercise related fatality, including stable area accidents."

So far this year, 18 horses have died at the track, with six 
listed in the "other" category. 

From July 2018 to June 2019, 35 horses died at Golden Gate Fields, with 15 listed in the "other" category, according to Horse Racing Board records.