Golden Gate Field records 18th racehorse death of 2020

A 4-year-old gelding died at Golden Gate Fields last week,

according to state officials.

State records show that Galaxy Master didn't die during a race or

in training. The horse's death on Aug. 13 is listed as "other" in the

California Horse Racing Board's online database, meaning the cause could have been an illness or a "non-exercise related fatality, including stable area accidents."

So far this year, 18 horses have died at the track, with six

listed in the "other" category.

From July 2018 to June 2019, 35 horses died at Golden Gate Fields, with 15 listed in the "other" category, according to Horse Racing Board records.