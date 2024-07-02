Coyote killed at Golden Gate Park confirmed as animal in attack on girl

A coyote that attacked a 5-year-old girl at Golden Gate Park was among those euthanized by wildlife officers over the weekend.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said Tuesday that forensics had matched the DNA from the girl's bite wound to one of the coyotes killed.

That marks the end of the department's investigation into Friday's encounter at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park.

Since the attack, wildlife officers have shot and killed three coyotes in the botanical garden.

Officials said the girl is recovering.

Coyotes are a common sight at Golden Gate Park, but attacks on people aren't typical.

"It's pretty rare for this to happen, but it does unfortunately happen on occasion," said Patrick Foy with the CDFW.

Wildlife officials strongly suggest that people don't interact with coyotes.

"That involves shouting aggressively at it. Throwing things at it, or at least making it feel uncomfortable," said Foy. "The worst thing you can do is to make it feel comfortable, even by feeding it, which is one of the worst things you can do for a coyote to coexist with people."