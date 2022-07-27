Golden Skate to remain open after receiving overwhelming support

Golden Skate, one of the few remaining roller skating rinks in the Bay Area, has decided to remain open indefinitely after receiving an outpouring of support from the community.

The 47-year-old skating rink in San Ramon was originally planned to close at the end of the month, according to the company's website.

But Hassan Sharifi, owner of Golden Skate, told the San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday, that he decided to keep the rink open until he finds a developer to build the proposed 47 townhouse units or sell it to a buyer who would continue running the rink.

An official announcement that it would remain open had not yet been released on its website as of Wednesday.

Sharifi announced last October that he would close the business due to "the enormous financial damages" they suffered from the pandemic, according to the company's website.

SEE ALSO: California wildfires are in better shape than this time last year, but that may not last

Sharifi, who bought the rink in 1995, had proposed to redevelop the land to building housing units, according to the Chronicle. San Ramon city officials have approved the proposal last year.

"The overwhelming, kind response from our local patrons, Bay Area adult skaters and our local leaders and friends to what we have been doing for so many years has caused us to (reconsider) our decision to close the Golden Skate at the end of July," Sharifi told the Chronicle.