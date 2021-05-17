Good news for hikers: Half Dome cables return

The National Park Service announced that the Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park, which are removed every winter, will be returned on Wednesday, conditions permitting.

A permit is required to hike that final stretch of the 17-mile round trip hike from the valley floor to the top of the granite monolith.

A maximum of 300 hikers, about 225 day hikers and 75 backpackers, are allowed each day to climb the dome.

A permit system was installed after the hike to the top became so popular that too many hikers would create traffic jams and dangerous conditions.

The coronavirus has limited services and facilities in the park, and shuttles are not operating. Reservations are required to drive into Yosemite Valley starting Friday, the park announced.

Permits for day hikers are distributed by lottery through the website Recreation.gov. Backpackers should apply for their Half Dome permits while booking their wilderness permits.