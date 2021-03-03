Good Samaritan CEO steps down following vaccine scandal

Good Samaritan Hospital’s CEO is stepping down and leaving the hospital’s parent company following a scandal where teachers who volunteered at the hospital got to jump a vaccination line, San José Spotlight first reported.

Joe DeSchryver, submitted his resignation Tuesday morning, telling staff in an email that he would no longer be with the hospital’s parent company, HCA Healthcare.

DeSchryver did not mention the vaccine scandal in his departure letter.

In an email obtained by Spotlight, DeSchryver told hospital staff he is leaving to pursue "career advancement opportunities."

"It has been an honor to serve as your leader for the past four years, including the most challenging year in healthcare," DeSchryver wrote. "Over the next coming weeks, I look forward to connecting with you all as I say farewell. It has been a pleasure and honor to serve the Good Samaritan community. My family and I will forever be indebted to the organization for this opportunity."

HCA Healthcare spokesman Antonio Castelan confirmed DeSchryver’s resignation to San Jose Spotlight.

DeSchryver’s resignation comes weeks after Good Samaritan faced national criticism for allowing teachers and staff at an affluent Los Gatos school district to skip the line for COVID-19 vaccines by pretending to be health care workers.

Good Samaritan permanently closed its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in February.