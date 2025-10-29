Good Samaritan Hospital breaks ground on $1.3 billion expansion

article

Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday broke ground on a $1.3 billion expansion to its San Jose campus.

The new patient tower will be 469,920 square feet, and will feature 234 patient beds. The facility will also house expanded surgical, cardiac, catheterization and diagnostics areas, as well as a new central utility plant. The expansion will also include shell space for future patient rooms, emergency rooms, additional operating rooms and imaging suites.

"Our investment is an incredible milestone for Santa Clara County and the communities and patients we serve," Patrick Rohan, the CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital said in a press release. "This project enhances our ability to meet the growing needs of our patients and ensure that our community has access to the highest standard of care, now and in the future. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey to support the health and well-being of all."

By the numbers:

Santa Clara County has been experiencing a shortage of hospital beds for some time. There are only 2.01 beds for every 1,000 people in the county, as compared to the national average of 2.35 beds per 1,000 people, according to California Health and Human Services data.

"Our new patient tower ensures that Good Samaritan Hospital will meet California’s stringent seismic standards and remain operational after earthquakes," Rohan said. "A new inpatient building allows us to have an earthquake-safe hospital operational sooner than a remodel of our older towers and, most importantly, allows us to have a facility with a longer lifespan than our current aging hospital."

Construction on the project is expected to last through 2032.

The backstory:

Good Samaritan Hospital first opened in 1965. The acute care hospital has two locations: the main campus in San Jose and a Mission Oaks campus in Los Gatos. The hospital has been recognized as a leader in neurosciences, high-risk obstetrics, comprehensive cancer services, advanced cardiology, and innovative surgery techniques.

The facility is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, the Nashville-based company ranked as one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services. The company has 191 hospitals and approximately 2,500 other care sites, including surgery centers, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and physician care centers in 20 states and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1968.



