Good Samaritan killed by alleged hit-and-run driver in Fremont

Fremont police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a good Samaritan who had stopped to help another motorist involved in an unrelated crash.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on the northbound Interstate 880 off-ramp to Mission Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said around 2:40 a.m. the driver of a Chevy crashed on the off-ramp. That's when a man and woman in a Mitsubishi pulled over to help the driver of the Chevy.

The woman got out of the Mitsubishi to speak with the driver of the Chevy when a Ford F-150 came from behind and slammed into the back of the Mitsubishi, pushing the car forward and killing the woman, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.