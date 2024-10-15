Goodwill store in South Bay jail provides women in custody retail job experience

article

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the South Bay on Tuesday for a Goodwill store that opened inside a correctional facility. Women in custody are provided real-world retail experience, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Officials say.

The store inside the Elmwood Correctional Campus in Milpitas is being called "groundbreaking" by the sheriff's office.

Women involved in the program get hands-on training in warehousing, inventory and other logistics as part of a three-part training series.

A news release from the sheriff's office says participants are learning essential skills to keep the store running on a day-to-day basis and that they are being trained in a supportive environment.

Photo courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office

"This program uplifts the women in our care, enhancing their wellbeing and restoring their dignity," said Holly Child, Director of Restorative Services. "For many, this represents hope, healing, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives."

The program also allows women who are near their release an opportunity to shop for clothes free of charge. This component of the program is described as impactful because it allows them to re-enter society with not only their new job skills, but also with newfound personal confidence.

Clothing, undergarments and shoes are the primary items available for women at this Goodwill store.

Photo courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office

The sheriff's office has Goodwill of Silicon Valley and Aramark to thank for their commitment to this program as "second-chance employers."

"This collaborative effort marks a significant step toward breaking the cycle of incarceration and creating brighter futures," the sheriff's office said in their news release.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said women in custody who are participating in services through the Sheriff's Programs Unit by taking Aramark retail classes or have been trained by one of the women in custody who have been trained as a trainer are allowed to work in the store. In addition, all women who have been released can receive clothing.

The three classes in the Aramark retail series vary in length. Women can work in the store depending on their length of time in the facility.

"Goodwill does a train the trainer model for women in custody who will run and operate the store independently. Goodwill will support the overall train the trainer model when needed, but women in custody are leading the store’s success," said Brooks Jarosz, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The women participating in this program are considered minimal risk to the volunteers and the Goodwill staff is very low, Jarosz said.

"We are offering something powerful: opportunity, dignity, and a fresh start," said Jessica Castello, Goodwill Vice President of Retail. "Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of women who deserve a second chance, and we’re showing that it’s never too late to rebuild, to learn, and to thrive."





