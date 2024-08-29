Google engineer 'murder house' sells for $2.1M

article

A Santa Clara home where a Google software engineer was charged with beating his wife to death has sold for $2.1 million, according to the listing agent.

Listing agent Silvia Tian told KTVU on Thursday that this is a positive move for everyone involved.

"Selling this property is helping everyone move forward," she said.

When she listed the property at 714 Valley Way, she purposely omitted the January homicide of Xuanyi Yu and the subsequent arrest of her husband, Liren Chen, 27, who was found covered in blood in their home, the Santa Clara County District Attorney said.

Yu was found dead on the bedroom floor with blunt force injuries to her head.

Chen remains in custody without bail.

Both husband and wife worked at Google.

Instead, the Redfin listing boasts the "fairy tale-esque high-pitched roof" and "charming exterior," and the quick bicycle ride to Apple Park.

But as required by law, Tian said she definitely disclosed the homicide to the new owners, who do not want to be identified.

"Of course!" Tian said when asked. "They didn't mind. They are a family of medical professionals. They've seen many cases of life and death."

The Mercury News first reported the sale.

Tian said that both Yu and Chen's families live in China and that the sale of this home will help them both.

She also said that an empty home on a street hurts the neighbors, so she's glad the new owners have bought it.

Google street view has blurred the image of this particular address.

