Google once again delays return to office, this time due to Omicron variant

Google has reportedly once again delayed its return to the office for its workers.

CNBC reports the tech company sent employees an email on Thursday that said they would not be required to return to in-person work at its offices on January 10 as planned.

The company says it will wait until the new year to decide when employees can return to a "stable, long-term working environment."

Other companies are doing the same by delaying their return to in-person work with plans to do so in 2022, pending COVID conditions. They most notably include, Facebook's parent company, Meta Inc.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: US to require all inbound travelers to take COVID-19 test 1 day before flight