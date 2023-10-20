Gov. Gavin Newsom arrives in Israel ahead of planned trip to China

California Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Israel early Friday morning and met with Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

"I thank you Governor of California [Gavin Newsom] for your solidarity visit to Israel today. We will never forget the true friends of the State of Israel – those who chose to stand with us in our difficult times," Herzog posted in Hebrew on X, formerly Twitter.

Newsom has yet to announce any official plans for his trip to Israel, saying in part that he will be meeting "with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support."

California is home to the largest population of Arab Americans in the U.S. and the second-largest population of Jews, and the Golden State is sending medical supplies to the region to aid both Israelis and Palestinians.

Related article

Newsom's trip to Israel is a bit of a last minute stop, he originally had plans to visit China where he would hold talks with communist leaders on climate change.

Newsom's trip to Israel also comes just days after President Joe Biden visited the country, and just hours after Biden delivered a prime time speech outlining the U.S.'s role in both Israel and Ukraine.

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy."

The president went on to say he will be asking Congress for a $100 billion aid package to help fund war efforts in both Israel and Ukraine, as well as money for Taiwan and the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier in the week Biden cautioned Israeli leaders to not let tensions run too high and to be cautious to not let the conflict between Israel and Hamas grow into one engulfing the Middle East.