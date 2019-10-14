Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers impacted by power shutoff

By Aja Seldon
PG&E
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTVU) - Governor Newsom is demanding that PG&E be held accountable for the power shutoffs that left two million Californians without electricity last week. 

Newsom wants the utility to give affected customers an automatic credit or rebate of $100 to residential customers and $250 for every small business as some compensation for what they had to endure. 

“Californians should not pay the price for decades of PG&E’s greed and neglect,” said Governor Newsom in a press release. “PG&E’s mismanagement of the power shutoffs experienced last week was unacceptable. We will continue to hold PG&E accountable to make radical changes – prioritizing the safety of Californians and modernizing its equipment.”

