Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID

By Michael McLaughlin
Published 
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on May 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister (Getty Images)

Expand

Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is "currently experiencing mild symptoms," he said in a tweet.

Newsom said he will follow health guidelines and work remotely.

On Friday, he was at an event in San Francisco to announce a partnership with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to address climate change.

"Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid," Newsom said, referring to the Pfizer medication taken orally to treat COVID.

Last September, two of Newsom's children tested positive for the virus. In a separate incident, he and his family went into quarantine in November after they were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer  who tested positive.