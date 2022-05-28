Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is "currently experiencing mild symptoms," he said in a tweet.

Newsom said he will follow health guidelines and work remotely.

On Friday, he was at an event in San Francisco to announce a partnership with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to address climate change.

"Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid," Newsom said, referring to the Pfizer medication taken orally to treat COVID.

Last September, two of Newsom's children tested positive for the virus. In a separate incident, he and his family went into quarantine in November after they were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive.