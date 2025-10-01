Government shutdown threatens military participation in San Francisco Fleet Week

Military participation in this year’s San Francisco Fleet Week is in jeopardy as the federal government shutdown continues, according to officials.

"Due to the lapse in federal appropriations, the Navy and Marine Corps have temporarily paused our planning efforts for participation in San Francisco Fleet Week," a spokesperson for Navy Region Southwest said. "If there is a swift decision on a federal funding bill or continuing resolution, we’ll consider the circumstances and timing to determine how we might salvage military participation."

The pause means the highly anticipated Blue Angels air show is unlikely to take place.

Fleet Week events still on

What we know:

Despite the uncertainty, organizers said Fleet Week will go forward with its scheduled events, though military participation is not expected.

Related article

"Fleet Week is moving forward with confirmed participation from our international partners in Canada and Colombia, and with events taking place across San Francisco, from waterfront celebrations featuring a variety of entertainment including concerts at Fisherman’s Wharf, to neighborhood traditions such as the Italian Heritage Festival and Parade in North Beach," organizers said.

Showdown in Washington

What's next:

In Washington, lawmakers remain locked in a standoff over funding the federal government. Democrats and Republicans missed the deadline to pass a funding measure, triggering the shutdown and raising concerns it could drag on.

Republicans backed a short-term measure to extend current funding levels through Nov. 21. Democrats blocked the plan, insisting it address concerns over health care. They want to reverse Medicaid cuts included in President Donald Trump’s summer package of tax breaks and spending reductions, and extend tax credits that help lower the cost of insurance premiums for millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans rejected the proposal, calling it a nonstarter that would add more than $1 trillion in costs for taxpayers. So far, neither side has shown signs of budging.