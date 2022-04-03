California officials respond to mass shooting in downtown Sacramento

Governor Gavin Newsom, and other lawmakers, issued statements regarding the mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The deadly gunfire erupted around 2:00 a.m. Sunday near the State Capitol Park, marking the 12th mass shooting in California this year.

"Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence," said Governor Newsom. "Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy."

The Governor said he is working closely with law enforcement as they continue to investigate the shooting.

"What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief," said Newsom. "The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage."

This is the 12th mass shooting in California this year, according to Bay City News.

There have not been any mass shootings in the Bay Area so far this year. The last of note to occur was the San Jose VTA rail yard attack in May of 2021 that left 10 people dead.

In 2021 there were 49 mass shootings in California, 15 of which were in the San Francisco Bay Area, with Oakland recording the most violence of any one city, with 46 people shot, five of them fatally.

The Mayor of Sacramento also responded to Sunday's mass shooting, saying the rising gun violence is "the scourge of our city, state, and nation."

"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning," said Sacramento Mayor Steinberg. "The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that "all Americans join the Sacramento community in horror and anguish over this morning’s mass shooting."

"Too many families and communities across the nation have been shattered by the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our nation, which steals more than 100 beautiful souls each day," said Speaker Pelosi. "As a Californian, I am personally devastated by this horrific shooting. May it be a comfort to the loved ones of those murdered and the Sacramento community that so many in our State and across the nation mourn their loss and pray for them during this sad time."