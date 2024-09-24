Gov. Newsom signs law to restrict cell phones at California schools

article

The Brief School districts in California will have to create rules restricting student smartphone use under a new law Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed. School districts can design how to curb and enforce cell phone use on their own. Critics worry they won't be able to get in touch with their children during emergencies.



Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Monday requiring school districts to establish policies that restrict cell phone use on campus.

"We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues—but we have the power to intervene," Newsom said. "This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school."

For months, California state leaders have expressed their desire for public schools to limit student cell phone use during the school day. Now, it’s official.

The "Phone Free Schools Act" mandates that all school districts implement a policy to restrict cell phone use, though it allows flexibility in how schools enforce it.

The legislation makes California the latest state to try to curb student phone access in an effort to minimize distractions in the classroom and address the mental health impacts of social media on children. Florida, Louisiana, Indiana and several other states have passed laws aimed at restricting student phone use at school.

Some Bay Area districts, like Mt. Diablo Unified, have already taken steps to limit phone use.

On the first day of school this year, students at Mt. Diablo High and Ygnacio Valley High were given special pouches to lock their phones for the entire day.

Some parents have raised concerns that school cellphone bans could cut them off from their children if there is an emergency. Those fears were highlighted after a shooting at a Georgia high school left four dead and nine injured this month.

The 2019 law authorizing districts to restrict student phone access makes exceptions for emergencies, and the new law doesn’t change that. Some proponents of school phone restrictions say it’s better to have phones off in an active shooter situation, so that they don’t ring and reveal a student’s location.

California's law doesn’t specify a method for limiting phone use; schools can choose alternatives, such as having students place their phones in a bin or caddy upon entering the classroom.

"An urban district is going to have completely different needs than a rural district," one of the bill's sponsors, Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach), said. "Every district knows what its needs are. Everyone knows that cell phone use during class is harmful, so they'll come up with their own methods to restrict it."

The bill received bipartisan support in the California State Legislature, with backing from both Democrats and Republicans.

All public and charter schools must establish a cell phone policy by July 2026.