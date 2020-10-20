Graffiti at South Bay cultural center investigated as hate crime

article

Graffiti scrawled on the side of the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California is being investigated as a hate crime, officials with Los Gatos Police Department said on Tuesday.

Police said the graffiti, which contains expletives directed at Turks and Azeris, was reported at 1:41 p.m. at the cultural center located at 16400 Los Gatos Boulevard.

Los Gatos-Monte Sereno P.D. is asking anyone with further information regarding this investigation to call (408) 354-8600.