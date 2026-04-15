5 displaced from their home after San Francisco Outer Sunset fire

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The Brief 5 people are displaced after a one-alarm fire in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood. The fire, first reported on social media at around 6:30 p.m., was placed under control by 7:05 p.m. It was contained to to building's roof. It is not clear how the fire began.



Five people were displaced from their home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood Wednesday night after a fire.

What we know:

Officials with the San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was reported at a building under construction on the 1700 block of 31st Avenue. The one-alarm fire initially was said to have broke out in the building's attic and was first reported on social media as "smoke in building" at around 6:30 p.m.

By 7:05 p.m. the fire was under control, the department said. The fire was contained to the roof of one building. No one was injured.

Officials asked people to avoid the area of 31st Ave. between Moraga and Noriega streets while emergency crews worked in the area.

The fire department said the Red Cross was called to the scene to help those affected by the fire.

What we don't know:

The fire department did not say if they had found the cause of the fire.