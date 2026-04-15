San Jose begins clearing out former 'Jungle' homeless encampment

The Brief San Jose city officials on Wednesday began clearing a large homeless encampment on land near Coyote Creek and the Happy Hollow Zoo, an area once notorious as "The Jungle." City officials designated the area a "no encampment zone," citing requirements to reduce debris and pollutants from entering the nearby waterway. Art Enriquez, who moved to the site two months ago, said he has been on a waiting list for housing for at least a year with no success.



San Jose city officials on Wednesday began clearing a large homeless encampment on land near Coyote Creek and the Happy Hollow Zoo, an area once notorious as "The Jungle."

Clearing ‘The Jungle’

The backstory:

A tent at the site of San Jose's former "Jungle" homeless encampment.

The site, which was considered one of the largest encampments in the city a decade ago, was cleared in 2014.

However, people have continued to live there on and off for years. As of Wednesday, an estimated 40 to 100 people remained at the site.

City officials designated the area a "no encampment zone," citing requirements to reduce debris and pollutants from entering the nearby waterway.

What they're saying:

The site of San Jose's former "Jungle" homeless encampment.

Residents of the encampment expressed uncertainty about their future.

Art Enriquez, who moved to the site two months ago, said he has been on a waiting list for housing for at least a year with no success.

"We need more warming centers, more shelters," Enriquez said. "What’s the way for us? There’s still about 40 of us out here."

In a social media post, San Jose housing officials said some former residents of the encampment have already been relocated to an interim housing site at the Cerone VTA yard. It is currently unclear how many people were moved or what the total capacity of that site is.

City officials stated that within the next 30 to 60 days, they intend to ensure no one is living along the waters of Coyote Creek again.

San Jose city officials on Wednesday began clearing a large homeless encampment on land near Coyote Creek and the Happy Hollow Zoo, an area once notorious as "The Jungle." April 15, 2026 San Jose city officials on Wednesday began clearing a large ho Expand

San Jose city officials on Wednesday began clearing a large homeless encampment on land near Coyote Creek and the Happy Hollow Zoo, an area once notorious as "The Jungle." April 15, 2026