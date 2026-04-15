Unvaccinated infant is San Francisco's 1st measles case since 2019

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The Brief San Francisco's first case of measles since 2019 was confirmed by the health department this week. The patient is an infant who was unvaccinated and recently traveled abroad. The infant is recovering at home. Health officials say the risk to the general public is low.



An infant under the age of 12 months is the first reported case of measles in San Francisco since 2019, city health officials say.

What we know:

In a statement on Wednesday, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said they confirmed the measles case on Monday and that the infant was exposed to the disease while traveling internationally. In addition, health officials said the child became infectious upon their return and is currently recovering at home.

While this infant was unvaccinated, health department officials said all of their household contacts are vaccinated.

In addition, the health department is reaching out to close contacts outside the home to prevent further spread of the disease.

SF Dept. of Public Health said if someone has been identified as an exposed close contact, they may receive a phone call from the city health department or California Department of Public Health.

What they're saying:

The health department said the risk of measles exposure to the general public is low.

Measles is a highly-contagious virus that can cause serious illness and death, according to health officials.

How does measles spread?

Measles is spread through the air when a person who is infected breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger indoor air for up to an hour, the health department said. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis (pink eye) followed 2 -4 days later by a rash.

What are the complications?

Complications of measles can include pneumonia (the most common cause of death from measles in children), encephalitis (brain swelling), and subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare but fatal progressive brain disease that develops years after recovery from initial illness.

Getting vaccinated

What you can do:

Health officials say the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective as a way to offer yourself the best protection from the virus. The health department says one dose of the vaccine offers 93% efficacy against the disease. Two doses will give you 97% efficacy.

"It is incredibly important to get the MMR vaccine, as measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world," said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. "If you and your family are traveling internationally, make sure everyone is up to date with the MMR vaccine and is aware of the symptoms of measles."

The Source The San Francisco Department of Public Health.