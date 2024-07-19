Grass fire burning by train tracks damages home in Fremont

article

A vegetation fire in Fremont burned near train tracks and homes and extended to nearby trees, authorities said.

Crews first responded around 3:25 p.m. in the area of Paseo Padre Parkway and Finnigan Terrace. One home suffered some damage, though the extent of it wasn't specified.

One home sustained damage in a Fremont vegetation fire on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Officials said forward progress on the fire has been stopped but did not confirm how many acres burned.

At least "five or so" homes were checked out by crews to see if they were threatened by the fire; officials confirmed they were not.