Grass fire grows to 44 acres in unincorporated Alameda County

A grass fire that started on Saturday morning in Alameda County was about 65% contained as it grew to 44 acres as of Cal Fire's last update at 3 p.m.

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit responded to the fire, dubbed the Greenville Fire, just after 11 a.m.

The flare-up occurred in a patch of dry vegetation off Altamont Pass Road and Greenville Road, just north of Interstate Highway 580 in the unincorporated community of Altamont.

Cal Fire firefighters responded to a grass fire in Altamont, in Alameda County, Calif. on June 8, 2024. The fire grew to 41 acres as it was 60% contained as of 1:30 p.m. (Cal Fire via Bay City News)

Forward progress was stopped at about 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

There were no reports of structures damaged or injuries as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause is under investigation.