Grass fire sparked by mower burns nearly 5 acres in Santa Rosa

By Kathleen Kirkwood
Published 
Santa Rosa
Bay City News

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A grass fire that burned 4.5 acres Sunday in Santa Rosa was sparked by a riding mower, fire officials said.

The blaze, reported about 11:40 a.m., blackened a large field north of Ridley Avenue near Hilliard Comstock Middle High School,  produced smoke visible around the city.

Several fences and a shed were damaged according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Fire officials said on social media about 12:35 p.m. that the fire was contained.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, fire officials said.