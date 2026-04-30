Graton Resort and Casino to debut $1B 'Vegas-class' expansion

The Brief Graton Resort and Casino prepares to debut a massive $1 billion expansion. Owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria—comprising Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo tribes—the resort is upping its ante as potential new casino competition looms in nearby Windsor. It opens May 4, and will have a smoke-free wing.



Graton Resort and Casino prepares to debut a massive $1 billion expansion.

Sonoma County’s gaming landscape is reaching a new level of competition as the Graton Resort and Casino prepares to debut a massive $1 billion expansion.

Owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria—comprising Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo tribes—the resort is upping its ante as potential new casino competition looms in nearby Windsor.

Opens May 4, smoke-free option

What they're saying:

Set to officially open May 4, the expansion is described as both "Vegas-class" and world-class, featuring a high-tech casino section defined by vibrant colors and modern glitz.

In a significant shift for tribal gaming, which often allows smoking on sovereign land, the new wing will be entirely smoke-free.

"We're proud to launch the whole expansion as a smoke-free option for our guests," said Jeremy Weinstein, Graton’s Chief Marketing Officer. "As we've seen consumer sentiment change, people are looking for a more healthy experience. For those who want to smoke, we still have the current smoking section that's unchanged."

Graton Resort and Casino prepares to debut a massive $1 billion expansion.

High-end cuisine, casually fare

The expansion also places a heavy emphasis on high-end culinary offerings.

On the roof, guests will find AYA, a 250-seat wood-fired restaurant led by Hawaiian Executive Chef Royden Ellamar. The menu focuses on "fish, farm, and fire," utilizing ingredients sourced from the resort's own 40-acre farm.

For more casual fare, the new Playbook Sports Bar offers wall-to-wall screens and elevated bar food, including Korean-style "GoJuDong" wings and spicy pickled pizza.

Additionally, the SoCo Dough Co. has been introduced as an artisanal doughnut shop featuring local Sonoma County ingredients and unique flavors like pistachio rose and ube honeycomb.

Graton Resort and Casino prepares to debut a massive $1 billion expansion.

Economic footprint

By the numbers:

The economic footprint of the Rohnert Park facility remains significant.

Graton is currently Sonoma County's second-largest employer with 3,500 workers and maintains partnerships with 1,500 local businesses. Two new hotel wings are also currently under construction.

"We pride ourselves on being a big financial contributor to the state of California, to Sonoma County, and to Rohnert Park," Weinstein said.

California currently leads the nation’s tribal gaming market, accounting for 25 percent of all tribal gaming in the U.S. With approximately 80 casinos across 27 counties, the industry generates up to $12 billion in revenue and contributes between $3.4 billion and $5.8 billion to state and local agencies annually.