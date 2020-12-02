'Gravely concerning': Santa Clara County hospitals near capacity

article

Santa Clara County hospitals are nearing full capacity as it battles a record spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, a concern which precedes the expected increase attributed to Thanksgiving gatherings.

As of Monday, hospitals in the county were at 88% of total capacity, and of the near 2,000 patients receiving care, 287 were battling COVID-19.

“We continue to be at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity, with typically used beds in our hospitals potentially exceeding capacity by mid-December, if the trend continues,” Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said Wednesday at a news conference.

Health officials are particularly concerned with hospitals that traditionally serve the eastern and southern portions of the county. Occupancy there was at 93%, compared to 84 at other facilities. None of the hospitals serving the southern portion of the county or east San Jose had more than five ICU beds as of Tuesday.

“What this means is the hospitals in our hardest-hit communities have the fewest beds available for those in need,” Tong said. “These numbers are gravely concerning.”

Those concerning numbers are expected to rise as a growing number of COVID-19 patients are admitted each day. At least one hospital has suspended elective surgeries or procedures, particularly those that would require an in-patient or ICU bed, Tong said. Each hospital makes that decision depending on staffing and bed availability, which can change from hour to hour.

On Saturday, the county announced tighter restrictions after reporting a record 760 new cases in a day. Retail facilities, grocery stores, the 49ers and anyone traveling 150 miles all feel the new rules.

In addition to the startling hospital surge, the county announced their vaccine plan has been submitted to the state. The first set of doses will be limited and distributed according to the national system that prioritizes health care and front line workers at the highest risk of contracting the virus.

“We are working closely with many partners to plan and prepare for vaccine distribution, as part of our commitment to the health and safety of the community,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for the County of Santa Clara and Director of the Public Health Department.

