49ers to play next two home games at Cardinals' stadium in Arizona

The San Franicsco 49ers will play their next two home games in Arizona in response to Santa Clara County's new coronavirus restrictions that ban contact sports for the next three weeks, the team announced Monday.

An agreement was reached between the NFL and the Cardinals that allows the 49ers to host their weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the team said in a statment.

Over the weekend, Santa Clara County officials reported more than 760 new COVID-19 cases, which is double the number during the county's summer surge. Health officials said drastic measures need to be taken during these drastic times.

After beating the Rams in Los Angeles Sunday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed disappointment with the county's decision, noting how the team has worked to be as safe as possible.

“We understand how big of a deal this virus is,” said Shanahan. “We feel so committed. We feel we've done it as good as we can. Not only we’ve protected ourselves but we’ve protected the community."

The 49ers have not yet released plans for practice arrangements. They'll be on the road for weeks 15 and 16 but are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks to close the season at Levi's Stadium on January 3, which is beyond the three weeks the new restriction is in place for.

The new restrictions will also impact the San Jose Sharks and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State. In addition to banning contact sports, cardrooms must close, hotels operations are limited and anyone who has traveled more than 150 miles from the county must quarantine for 14 days.

