Gray wolves making historic comeback in California

After being on the verge of extinction in California, the gray wolf is making an historic comeback to the state.



The last gray wolf in California was killed in 1924.

But wolves started coming from Oregon in 2011, and now the gray wolf population in California has grown. to a current count of 44.

The animals have now spread as far south as Tulare County in the Central Valley.

Gray wolves are an endangered species... And protected from hunting or killing, even if someone is protecting livestock.



