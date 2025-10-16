Great Shakeout: Here's what to do in a California earthquake

The Brief Today is the Great ShakeOut, an earthquake drill. The event is at 10:16 a.m. People should "drop, cover and hold" during an earthquake.



Millions of Californians are set to "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" on Thursday as part of the annual Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill, aimed at educating the public on earthquake preparedness.

The event, scheduled for 10:16 a.m., will see participation from businesses, government offices, and schools across the state.

In downtown Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza, the Big Shaker truck is offering a simulation of the intense shaking experienced during a major earthquake.

This initiative is one of several efforts by local and state emergency responders to promote safety measures during seismic events.

Stephanie Stephens from the California Earthquake Authority emphasized the importance of the drill, stating, "The only thing you can do to protect yourself is to drop, cover, and hold on."

The timing of this statewide drill coincides with the anniversary of the last major earthquake to strike the Bay Area.

Friday marks 36 years since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, a magnitude 6.9 quake that caused significant damage and death.

Last month, there were a few, much smaller, earthquakes in Berkeley, which were centered along the Hayward Fault.