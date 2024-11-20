Grieving South Bay father wants justice after bullied teen took his own life

The family of a South Bay teen who died by suicide earlier this month after being bullied by classmates held a funeral service for the 14-year-old on Wednesday with the help of the community.

Loved ones laid Jose Emiliano Zamora to rest, a Santa Clara High School student, who district officials confirmed was bullied by schoolmates.

The memorial service was held in San Jose at the Vietnamese Martyrs Chapel.

The teen's father, Jose Bautista Jr., said his son took his own life after being bullied for being homeless and not having a mother. Bautista said.

Jose was staying at a shelter for youth after they were evicted from their apartment.

Bautista said Jose started attending Santa Clara High just a few months ago and was part of the junior varsity football team.

Three weeks after he was found dead, Bautista is still trying to hold himself together.

"I’m trying to fight this pain in my heart," he said. "Every time I pass through the school, I remember him...He always wanted to play basketball and soccer with me. We’d throw the ball around, and now we can’t do that."

The community is helping him keep the memory of his son alive.

Shortly after beginning a fundraiser, Bautista’s GoFundMe raised more than $160,000, which was $50,000 more than the goal.

Bautista said he is grateful for the community’s support, which wrapped its arms around him.

"I’m not here alone. I know that. I have people that loved him, people that love me," said Bautista.

"This should never happen, a 14-year-old kid who took his life," said Frank Carbajal, a youth advocate and advisory board member for the East Side Alliance, an organization supporting students in marginalized communities.

Carbajal said the schools and city should do more to prevent these tragedies.

"The safe haven should be the school," said Carbajal.

Santa Clara police said detectives are still waiting to hear back from the coroner’s office with the official cause of death.

"Ultimately, we as a department will work to conduct a thorough investigation and look at all available evidence to determine what may have led up to the juvenile’s death," said Lt. Mike Crescini, the spokesperson for the agency.

Santa Clara Unified School District officials said administrators have already taken disciplinary action and are working to prevent this from happening again.

"Our condolences are with Jose's family and loved ones, and we join them in this devastating heartbreak," said the school district spokesperson Jennifer Dericco.

In the meantime, Bautista said, "I just really want justice."

If you or someone you know is thinking of taking their own life, the national suicide hotline is 988, which is available 24/7.