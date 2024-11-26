Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day

The Brief Many Bay Area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The stores will be operating on a truncated holiday schedule.



The rush of Thanksgiving meal preps are underway. While many people try and get their grocery list crossed off ahead of time in an effort to avoid the mad crush of last-minute shopping, it's not always possible.

For those who need to make an emergency run on the day of, many major grocery chains plan to open, but they will operate on a shortened holiday schedule.

Here's a list of stores that will be open and their Thanksgiving operating hours.

Lucky and FoodMaxx:

All Bay Area Lucky and FoodMaxx stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, a Save Mart company spokesperson told KTVU.

Safeway:

Most Safeway stores in the Bay Area will close at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. A Safeway spokesperson advised customers to visit the company's website at Safeway.com to look-up their local Safeway to confirm the store’s hours of operation.

Wholefoods:

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sprouts’ Farmers Market:

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Here are stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Trader Joe’s

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

Walmart