A comprehensive list of Black Friday store hours in the Bay Area

For many Americans, the sport of nabbing deals on Black Friday during the long Thanksgiving weekend, is as much of a tradition as the turkey, mashed potatoes, and pies on the holiday table.

Retail experts note that while the five-day period starting on Thanksgiving Day is when many consumers look for sales, Black Friday itself remains the most popular day to shop.

According to the National Retail Federation, 72% or 131.7 million U.S. consumers plan to head out to stores or shop online this coming holiday weekend.

And while online purchasing has become increasingly popular in recent years, a majority, 65% of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers plan to specifically patronize brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday.

The retail group said that on average, holiday shoppers have completed roughly a quarter of their planned purchases.

And demographically, figures show young adult shoppers were more likely to try and take advantage of Thanksgiving weekend deals than other age groups.

89% of shoppers ages 18 to 24 plan to shop over the weekend, according to figures from consumer data company Prosper Insights & Analytics.

"The social aspect of holiday shopping is also enticing to this age group, and they are most likely to shop because it’s a group activity that can be enjoyed with friends and family," said Phil Rist, the data company’s executive vice president of strategy.

In the Bay Area, many shopping malls and retail chains will have extended hours to accommodate Black Friday shoppers.

Here’s a comprehensive list of Black Friday store hours:

Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek

8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Nordstrom 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Macy’s 6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Stoneridge Pleasanton

6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore

6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Vacaville Premium Outlets

6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Napa Premium Outlets

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco Centre

9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco

9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Stanford Shopping Center

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Great Mall in Milpitas

6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Santana Row in San Jose

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Some stores will open earlier with Black Friday specials)

Eastridge Center in San Jose

9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Westfield Oakridge in San Jose

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Best Buy

6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Kohl's

5:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Target

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Walmart

6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods

7 a.m opening. Most stores will close at 10 p.m. company officials said, advising customers should check store websites for hours at specific locations.

It appears gone are the days when stores opened at midnight on Black Friday, with shoppers lining up outside for door-busters.

All of the retailers KTVU researched and reached out to plan to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day through Friday morning.