Groundbreaking ceremony Monday for mixed-use Pittsburg development project near BART station

The city of Pittsburg will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a mixed-use development near the Pittsburg BART station, city officials said Friday.

The high-density development, The Atchison, will sit less than a half-mile from the BART station and include 202 residential units and 13,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the city of Pittsburg.

"This project addresses the need in Pittsburg for high quality and amenity-driven transit-oriented development, and shows that during these uncertain times, Pittsburg is a community that is working, building, and looking toward the future," Mayor Jelani Kilings said.

The complex will also include amenities like a pool, fire pits, barbecue areas, playgrounds, a gym and a lounge area.

City officials plan to hold a small groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday with proper physical distancing protocols and personal protective equipment. A virtual ceremony will also be held via Zoom.