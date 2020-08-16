Group of vegetation fires south of Sunol prompts evacuation orders

About 10 homes near vegetation fires in unincorporated southern Alameda County have been ordered to evacuate, as the fires together have grown to about 850 acres with zero containment as of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The homes evacuated are on Welch Creek Road, about four miles southeast of Sunol and about a mile north of the popular Little Yosemite Trail.

The fire, dubbed the March Creek Complex, was first reported about 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Calaveras Reservoir. In addition to Alameda County Fire, crews from Cal Fire and from the Oakland, Fremont and Livermore-Pleasanton departments have been fighting the blazes.