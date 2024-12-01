The Guardsmen Tree Lot kicks off holiday season with a worthy cause

The Guardsmen Christmas tree lot at Fort Mason is a holiday fixture. Since 1947, the organization has sold trees to benefit at-risk youth in the Bay Area.

"It's such a great scene. I have a 5-year-old daughter, so she loves all the activities. It's such a good cause. I have a lot of friends who are part of The Guardsmen, so I know how they work it and give back," said Megha Rajput of San Francisco.

Proceeds will fund 200 scholarships a year and provide 1,500 summer camp opportunities.

The Guardsmen will sell upwards of 3,000 trees by the end of its three-week run.

"We try to have the full holiday experience. We have trees, wreathes, garlands, ornaments, as well as bounce houses for the kids, a bar for adult beverages, as well as an Off The Grid marketplace with vendors throughout the lot," said The Guardsmen Tree Czar Jack Welsh.

Trees of all sizes are available here at the tree lot, ranging from $65 to $1,200.

Super Bowl champion and San Francisco resident Dwayne Allen was among the volunteers, using a chain saw to prepare the purchased trees for the ride home. He's volunteered with The Guardsmen for the last four years.

"The most dangerous thing for our kids is boredom. So to be able to give them better access to nature and a better education is what this group has been around for since 1947," Allen said. "So I'm thankful to be a member of The Guardsmen. We have guys from all different professions - former Marines, Army rangers, finance, real estate, you name it."

The Guardsmen brings families back year after year. Chris Murphy has been coming for more than a decade.

"Every dollar you spend is going to help a kid, and so it goes a long way, it makes it easier to buy a tree every year, and it makes it more fun," he said.

The Guardsmen also hosts other holiday fundraisers including the annual Crab Feed and Tree Lot Party at Fort Mason in December.



