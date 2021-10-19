Gun pulled during showdown at Cheesecake Factory, police claim

Two people are facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun at a Walnut Creek restaurant.

Officers were called to The Cheesecake Factory on Locust Street Sunday around 5:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun, according to a Walnut Creek Police Department press release.

Police described it as a targeted act and said several people were involved. The two people taken into custody were identified as 21-year-old Lauren Lopez and 20-year-old Joshua Miles, both from San Francisco. They face charges including possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

During the fight, Miles pulled a gun that was registered to Lopez, police said.

The loaded Glock was hidden inside a bag in a water fountain next to the suspects' table, police said. The bag contained a loaded handgun with extra ammunition, as well as a wallet belonging to one of the suspects, according to police.

"We understand that even a few incidents can be disturbing," said Police Chief Jamie Knox in a statement. "That’s why our Police Department has stepped up downtown patrols recently during weekends, increasing visibility and enhancing public safety."

Last month, a suspect in a "dine and dash" situation at a downtown Walnut Creek restaurant opened fire after being confronted about not paying for a meal.