Gunfight at Antioch bowling alley parking lot kills 2

Two men were killed following a gunfight in a parking lot of a bowling alley in Antioch Saturday night, police said.

Police arrived at the Delta Bowl parking lot at 3300 Delta Fair Boulevard around 10:35 p.m. following reports of a shooting. There, they found two men, a 34-year-old and a 35-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the 35-year-old approached the 34-year-old as he was sitting in his car getting ready to leave. Gunfire from both men soon ensued, leaving both fatally wounded.

An employee with Delta Bowl, who didn't want to be named, said the suspect and victim were customers of the bowling alley before the shooting occurred.

The employee told KTVU that there was "no conflict" between the two while they were inside the alley. He said that one man followed the other to his car from the building and opened the driver's door before the shooting began.

The employee expressed frustration about people "bringing their craziness" to a place meant for kids and families.

Police said one of the men died at the scene and the second died at a nearby hospital, though did not specify which was which.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Police did not identify the suspect or victim, nor what possible relationship the two had with each other.

Police said they don't believe there is another suspect involved in the shooting and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Arturo Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or abecerra@antiochca.gov. Tips can also be sent to tips@antiochca.gov.