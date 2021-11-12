Gunshot victim dies weeks after shooting in the Haight

A 25-year-old man died earlier this week, weeks after being shot in San Francisco, city police said.

The investigation into the October 23 shooting in the Lower Haight neighborhood is now being treated as a homicide, the San Francisco Police Department said Friday.

The victim, who was not named, died on November 9, the police said.

He had been driving when he was shot. Police found him inside the car after it smashed into a pole.

There have been mounting concerns about increasing violence along Haight Street. This week, there was a town hall meeting for residents who have been on edge.

That followed a shooting that claimed the life of one person and wounded another on Nov. 4. In September, there was a fatal stabbing near the area of Haight and Shrader streets.

Anyone with information about the Oct. 23 shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Anonymous tips are welcome, police said.