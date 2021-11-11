'I've never been so afraid:' Haight-Ashbury on edge amid recent surge in violence

Residents in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood are concerned about the recent rise in violent crime.

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston held a virtual town hall on Wednesday to address the issue that has left some residents fearful to leave their homes.

"It's really heartbreaking to experience such violence in our community and it impacts all of us," said Preston.

Last week, a man was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Another shooting involved rival gangs breaking into cars.

In a third incident, a man was shot after confronting a group of burglars.

Neighbors say they're on edge every time they leave their homes.

"I can tell you I have never felt this afraid for my life. And I don't ever recall the violence being to this level," said resident Christin Evans. "What I think is new is the presence of guns by those perpetrating car break-ins and there wiliness to shot them if people are interrupting the break-in."

San Francisco police say they have added more officers to the streets and increased overtime work hours.

Police have also parked the department's mobile emergency unit in the neighborhood.