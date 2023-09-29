Expand / Collapse search

Gunshot victim trapped in car dies in Oakland: Police

By KTVU staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department has confirmed a fatal shooting of a victim inside a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a call of a gunshot wound victim trapped in a car on 105th Avenue between E. and San Leandro Streets. 

Officials said they are not sure if the car was initially involved in a crash with another. 

The gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The scene is considered active, and the investigation is ongoing.