Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man

Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video.

KTVU has learned the manager, Bianca Palomera, told the alleged attacker to leave because he was bullying a teen boy with special needs. The attack happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on Palomera's right eye, but were unable to save it. "Honestly, it's all really just still new to me," she said. "I don't think I have fully processed it or even began to process it. I'm just trying to move forward with my eye."

According to Antioch police, the man in the video could potentially face charges of assault and mayhem.

The man was seen leaving the scene with others in a BMW X3. Police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe for Palomera's medical expenses.

