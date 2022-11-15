Three minors arrested in Antioch carjacking

article

Three teens were arrested Monday night in an alleged carjacking in Antioch, police said.

Authorities said around 7:40 p.m. a 45-year-old man was robbed of his vehicle by three minors in the 200 block of Texas Street. The victim told police that during the carjacking, one of the minors pulled out a firearm.

SEE ALSO: Thieves target photographers at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts

Officers located the vehicle an hour later near Sycamore Drive and Auto Center Drive. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit, officers were able to safely follow and monitor the vehicle as it went onto westbound Highway 4, where they conducted a traffic enforcement stop.

The driver yielded, and the three occupants were taken into custody without incident.

After a search of the vehicle, a rifle and a replica pistol were recovered.

The three minors were transported to the juvenile hall.