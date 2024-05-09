Hailey Bieber is pregnant: Model expecting 1st baby with husband, Justin

article

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting a baby.

On Thursday, Hailey took to Instagram to share a montage of her husband, Justin, snapping shots of her cradling her baby bump. The Rhode founder wore a white, lace dress as Justin wore a black baseball cap backwards and a black jacket.

This will be the couple's first child. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018.

The happy announcement comes shortly after the pop star shared an image of him crying online, which sparked concern with his fans.

Fox News Digital confirmed that Hailey is just over six months pregnant, according to the model's rep. The Associated Press reported that the video and photos used in the couple's Instagram post were from Justin and Hailey's vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

His post was filled with thousands of comments, many from fans worried about his well-being. However, Hailey chimed in with a comment that seemed to imply that her husband was doing OK.

"a pretty crier," she commented on his post.

A fan wrote, "I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face." Another commented, "Plzz tell me why were u crying.. I'm dyyyiiinnggg to know !!"

One person offered Justin some advice and wrote, "Young man you don’t owe anyone anything. Go live off the grid with your wife. Start a family."

Now that the news has been shared, fans are weighing in that Justin's previous crying photo wasn't a sign of sadness — instead he was overjoyed.

"He was crying happy tears and y’all tore this women down for nothing! Congratulations!!!!" an Instagram user commented on Justin's baby announcement, which was the same as his wife's.

Another user wrote, "Congratulations. I hope the haters can finally keep quiet now."

