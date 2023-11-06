Half Moon Bay man arrested for elder abuse, injuring deputy

A man injured a deputy while being arrested Saturday night in unincorporated Half Moon Bay for alleged elder abuse, making criminal threats, and battery, among other allegations.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched at approximately 7 p.m. to Elderberry Road in unincorporated Half Moon Bay on a report that 49-year-old Ramon RamirezPerez was threatening his elderly parents and was destroying their home.

Deputies arrived to find RamirezPerez allegedly yelling intelligibly in Spanish and breaking the glass out of the windows. His parents told deputies he threatened to "kill his father by ripping his heart out of his chest" and they believed he was on drugs.

Deputies set up a perimeter and used a Spanish speaking deputy to order the suspect to surrender. Despite multiple requests, RamirezPerez didn't comply.

Deputies entered the residence and found RamirezPerez inside his bedroom, armed with a make-shift weapon. As deputies took him into custody, RamirezPerez allegedly caused a minor injury to one of the deputies.



RamirezPerez was transported to a hospital for psychological evaluation and, once cleared, will be booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of elder abuse, criminal threats, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

