Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Sheriff's officials believe that Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay acted alone when he allegedly killed seven farm workers. Jan. 23, 2023

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days.

Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into custody by San Mateo County sheriff's detectives after he had parked his SUV in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

A semi-automatic handgun was used in the shootings and was located in Zhao's car, authorities said.

One of the crime scenes was located at a mushroom farm in the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, near the Spanish Town shops, where San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded around 2:22 p.m.

MORE: Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody

Authorities said four victims were found dead at that scene and a fifth victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, three more victims were found dead at a second crime scene, near Rice Trucking Soil Farm at 2119 Cabrillo Highway, which is about a mile from the first crime scene.

Officials said that Zhao worked at one of those facilities, and that the victims are Latino and Asian employees.

A motive has not been made clear.

California is still reeling from an attack on a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park that killed 11 and cast a shadow over an important holiday for many Asian-American communities. Authorities are still seeking a motive for the Saturday shooting.

Sheriff's officials believe that Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay acted alone when he allegedly killed seven farm workers. Jan. 23, 2023

After allegedly killing seven farm workers, Chunli Zhao surrenders and is arrested by San Mateo County sheriff's officials in a substation parking lot. A witness took video of this takedown. Jan. 23, 2023

San Mateo County sheriff's detectives take 67-year-old Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay into custody. He drove himself to a sheriff substation and waited in the parking lot. A witness took this video. Jan. 23, 2023

our people were found dead and one injured at the nursery at 12700 San Mateo Road just behind the Spanish Town shopping area. Three others were killed at another location three miles away. Jan. 23, 2023

The Spanish Town shopping area where several victims were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Jan. 23, 2023

Chunli Zhao was identified as the alleged gunman in a pair of shootings that left seven people dead in Half Moon Bay on Monday. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jiminez gave his condolences to all the families who lost a loved one in a mass shooting. Jan. 23, 2023

"We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay," San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine said. "We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop." Jan. 23, 2023

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the Half Moon Bay shooter acted alone. Jan. 23, 2023