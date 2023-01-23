There were multiple victims in a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 3:48 p.m. that deputies responded to the area of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay's city limits.

State Sen. Josh Becker said at least four people were killed in the shooting, though sheriff's officials have not confirmed whether there were any fatalities or the exact number of victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.