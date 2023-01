Half Moon Bay shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

The 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker accused of killing seven of his co-workers in a case of "workplace violence" was charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Chunli Zhao appeared for the first time Wednesday afternoon in a San Mateo County courtroom. He is being held without bail.

His arraignment was postponed until February when he is expected to enter a plea.

If Zhao is convicted on those seven counts of murder he faces life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Authorities believe Zhao acted alone when he entered a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, 30 miles south of San Francisco, and opened fire on Monday afternoon, killing four and leaving another seriously wounded, San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials said.

He then drove to another nearby farm where he had previously worked, and killed another three people, said Capt. Eamonn Allen. He used a legally purchased semi-automatic handgun.

San Mateo County officials on Wednesday released the identities of six of the victims. They are Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; Yetao Bing, 43, Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Jingzhi Lu, 64; Jose Romero Perez.

A cousin of Perez said the victim was in his 30s and leaves behind a wife and four children in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Perez's younger brother, Pedro Romero Perez, is the eighth shooting victim, the cousin said, and the sole survivor of the workplace tragedy.

The seven killed were of Asian and Hispanic descent. Specifically, three of the farmworkes were Mexican nationals, according to the consulate. They were all Zhao's co-workers.

While sheriff's officials said the shooting was a place of workplace violence, a clear motive has not been spelled out, and not much is publicly known about Zhao.

About three hours after the shootings, Zhao drove to a sheriff's substation parking lot and sat there until detectives noticed him and took him into custody.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said a note was found in Zhao's car, but prosecutors would not disclose the contents.

A witness provided cell phone video of the takedown.

However, court filings almost 10 years ago, paint a picture of a man who got violent when angered.

A temporary restraining order filed in Santa Clara County civil court, was accused by a co-worker of trying to kill him by splitting his head open with knife and separately trying to suffocate the man with a pillow if Zhao didn't help him get his job back.

The ex-coworker and former roommate said Zhao threatened to make his life difficult at home and work and feared that Zhao might be dangerous.

According to court documents, the two worked at a restaurant in San Jose together, but Zhao quit.

The temporary restraining order has expired.