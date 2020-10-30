Halloween in the Bay Area during the COVID-19 pandemic gets creative

The pandemic has canceled so many events this year, but not necessarily Halloween.

Many people in the Bay Area are still planning to safely celebrate. It just takes some creativity.

In one neighborhood in Pleasant Hill, some residents were busy Friday putting up an outdoor movie screen, where a socially distant screening of the film "Hocus Pocus" is set to run Halloween night.

It's a case of making lemonade out of lemons.

"With little kids, it is especially difficult to explain to them we can't trick or treat or touch things," says Heather Hopkins.

Besides the movie, Hopkins is also helping organize a scavenger hunt for the neighborhood children.

It's a way to get them out of the house and have some fun.

"It's all done on the phone. Parents have complete control of the route. There are short cut reminders. My hope is people do it on foot. Or on a bike. Or in a car. There are a lot of different ways to participate, be safe in your pod. And enjoy," Hopkins says.

There are also plans for an online game of Spooky Bingo, and a family photo booth.

Those giving out candy should consider individual grab-and-go bags left on an outdoor table.

"A single candy bar wrapped on a table then spaced out. Perfectly fine. We are not recommending the candy be eaten outside," says Lisa Schoenthal, Santa Clara Chief of Emergency Services.

Health experts also say everyone should wear a mask, but not a Halloween mask.

"I would definitely tell the parents to wear regular masks for COVID. There are a lot of creative ways to make the masks be incorporated into the child's costume," says Dr. Vanila Singh former chief medical officer for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Many people say COVID-19 isn't ruining Halloween -- it's just modifying it.

"We can't forget about the traditions we have. And if we lose that tradition we lose so much," says scavenger hunt organizer Pat Burgess.