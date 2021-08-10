'Hamilton' reopens at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

‘Hamilton’ is back on stage in San Francisco for the first time in more than 16 months. But those going to the show will have to provide more than a ticket to get in.

On Tuesday night, guests to the Orpheum Theatre had to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

People say they are excited to be able to attend a live theater performance.

As soon as they arrived at the front doors, they saw the changes brought on by COVID-19 concerns.

Theater employees were at the front doors asking guests for their identification and proof of COVID vaccinations.

This was the first time the venue has been open since March of last year.

One father from Richmond brought his two daughters.

"This is going to be a long lasting memory that they would cherish for the rest of their lives," said Richard Alexander. He said his daughters have only watched ‘Hamilton’ on television until now.

It was a sold-out crowd of nearly 2,000 people.

Everyone is required to wear a mask.

"It's so exciting to be here. I've cried several times today just thinking about being here tonight," said Michelle Dotts of Antioch who attended with her family.

Audience members say their experience enhanced: be entertained and safe at the same time.

"The ability to be taken somewhere new, every new show that you see. For two hours or three hours, feel that you can escape from whatever's going on in your own life," said Dotts.

"My wife and I got COVID last fall," Kent Vickerman said he had his wife Julie got vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19.

They say they work in the medical field and they lost a family member to the disease.

The couple visiting from Salt Lake City said they support the theater's safety guidelines.

"Bring on the vaccines. I'm a scientist. I'd say to everybody: get vaccinated," said Vickerman.

Other live theater venues in the city such as the ACT and Curran Theater will remain dark until January of next year.

Hamilton will be here at the Orpheum for a limited run after being interrupted last year by the pandemic.

"The set and the costumes were still sitting here . Everyone came back. With the cast, they rehearsed here," said Scott Walton, communications director for Broadway SF, .

The Vickerman's are grateful to recover from COVID-19 and be able to enjoy live theater once again.

"It's our 30th wedding anniversary and I'm glad to be here with my wife," said Vickerman.

Hamilton will only be here at the Orpheum Theatre for four weeks. The last show is scheduled for September 5.

Tickets are available starting at $59 each.

Advertisement

The production's next tour stop will be in Sacramento.